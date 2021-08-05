Left Menu

Biden picks Brzezinski as ambassador to Poland -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-08-2021 02:05 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 02:05 IST
Biden picks Brzezinski as ambassador to Poland -White House
President Joe Biden has picked a diplomat who served in the administration of Barack Obama, Mark Brzezinski, to serve as his ambassador to Poland, the White House said on Wednesday.

Biden also finalized his nominees for ambassadors to the African countries of Togo, Benin and Malawi, the White House said.

