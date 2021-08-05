Biden picks Brzezinski as ambassador to Poland -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-08-2021 02:05 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Joe Biden has picked a diplomat who served in the administration of Barack Obama, Mark Brzezinski, to serve as his ambassador to Poland, the White House said on Wednesday.
Biden also finalized his nominees for ambassadors to the African countries of Togo, Benin and Malawi, the White House said.
