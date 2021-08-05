Left Menu

Gupkar Alliance leaders hold talks on 2nd anniversary of Article 370 abrogation

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-08-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 12:16 IST
Gupkar Alliance leaders hold talks on 2nd anniversary of Article 370 abrogation
  • Country:
  • India

A meeting of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) was underway at its chairman and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah's residence here on Thursday on the second anniversary of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

The meeting was attended by the alliance's vice-chairperson and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, its spokesperson and CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami, and senior vice president of the Awami National Conference, Muzaffar Shah, a PAGD leader said.

He said the meeting was called to discuss the situation on the second anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into union territories.

The PAGD is an amalgam of various mainstream parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global
4
Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-executive chairman: Company filing.

Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-ex...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021