Hungary's ruling party could nominate Fidesz MEP Trocsanyi for President of Hungary in 2022 -newspaper

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 05-08-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 13:30 IST
Hungary's ruling party could nominate Fidesz MEP and former justice minister Laszlo Trocsanyi to succeed Janos Ader as President of Hungary in 2022, daily newspaper Nepszava reported on Thursday citing unnamed Fidesz sources.

Ader, a lawyer and long-time member of Orban's rightwing Fidesz party, has been a strong ally of Orban since being elected for the largely ceremonial role in 2012. His mandate expires in May 2022.

