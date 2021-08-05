Dismissed Tunisian PM Mechichi appears for first time in 11 days
- Country:
- Tunisia
Tunisia's anti-corruption authority aired photographs dated on Thursday of ex-prime minister Hichem Mechichi declaring his properties at the agency's headquarters, his first public appearance since his July 25 dismissal by President Kais Saied. Saied invoked a national emergency in taking executive control of the government and freezing parliament in a move that was welcomed by protesters disgruntled over years of disorder and stagnation but branded a coup by his political opponents.
The anti-corruption authority's photos of Mechichi, posted on its website, appeared to dispel unconfirmed reports that he was under house arrest.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tunisia
- Mechichi
- Hichem Mechichi
- Kais Saied
ALSO READ
At least 17 migrants drown off Tunisia in shipwreck -Red Crescent
At least 17 migrants die after boat sinks off Tunisia -Red Crescent
Tunisia president says army will take over management of COVID-19 crisis
17 migrants drown, 166 others rescued off Tunisian coast
Tunisia reports a daily record of 317 COVID-19 deaths