Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day after passage of Essential Defence Services Bill

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 16:31 IST
After passing a bill that seeks to prohibit any agitation and strike by anyone engaged in essential defence services, Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day amid continuous protests by opposition members over the Pegasus controversy and various other issues.

The Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021 was passed in the Upper House through voice vote. The bill was cleared by Lok Sabha on August 3.

Soon after the bill was cleared, Deputy Chairman Harivansh adjourned the House till 11 AM on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

