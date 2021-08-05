Abrogation of Article 370 brought positive changes in J-K, says Union Minister Ajay Teni

Left Menu

On the second anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni on Thursday the decision has brought positives changes in Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 17:18 IST
MoS of Home Affairs, Ajay MIshra Teni. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
"It is good for this country that Article 370 has been abrogated. People always supported this decision. Positive changes and environment followed after the abrogation of Article 370. Healthcare and education improved. Panchayat elections took place. Positive changes in environment and lives of people are visible," Teni told ANI.

In August 2019, the Centre abrogated Article 370 which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

