Left Menu

What has changed for good in J-K post Aug 5, 2019 decision: Cong to Centre

People are yearning for statehood with protection for land and jobs to the residents, Bhalla added.The Centre had on August 5, 2019 revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union territories.PTI AB SRY

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-08-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 17:22 IST
What has changed for good in J-K post Aug 5, 2019 decision: Cong to Centre
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Thursday asked the Centre as to what has changed for betterment of people of the erstwhile state and the nation, two years after revocation of Article 370 of the constitution.

It also said that the promise of 50,000 government jobs in three-month time and opening of private sector for jobs was a “big bluff” with the educated youth of J&K.

''What has changed for the benefit and betterment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, two years after the August 5, 2019 decision? Instead, J&K has lost its identity, rights and protection available to its residents, which are available in various other states in the country too, in one or other form,” former minister and J&K Congress vice president, Raman Bhalla told reporters here.

''The militant activities continue to be increasing and terrorism is spreading its tentacles to Jammu region as well,” he claimed.

The Congress leader also said that local traders, contractors, businessmen and transporters were losing business to outside residents, especially in Jammu region.

“The refusal to restore statehood so far itself indicates that things have not normalised in the region…,” he said.

''All claims and adjectives used to disband and downgrade the historical state into UTs have proved to be a failed experiment. People are yearning for statehood with protection for land and jobs to the residents,” Bhalla added.

The Centre had on August 5, 2019 revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union territories.

PTI AB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021