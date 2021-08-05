Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed real democracy, development in last two years: Jaishankar

Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi said that the historic move has brought an era of peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir.On this day two years ago, Article 370 was abrogated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 17:49 IST
Jammu and Kashmir witnessed real democracy, development in last two years: Jaishankar
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed real democracy, development and good governance in the last two years that resulted in ''immeasurably'' strengthening India's unity and integrity, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Thursday on the second anniversary of the withdrawal of special status of the erstwhile state.

On August 5, 2019, India announced the withdrawal of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and divided it into two union territories.

''Jammu and Kashmir has seen real Democracy, Development, Good Governance and Empowerment in the last two years. As a result, India's unity and integrity has been immeasurably strengthened,'' Jaishankar tweeted with a hashtag '#NewJammuKashmir'. Jammu and Kashmir had enjoyed the special status that was granted under Article 370 of the Constitution. Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi said that the ''historic move'' has brought an era of peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir.

''On this day two years ago, Article 370 was abrogated. The historic move has brought an era of peace and development in Jammu & Kashmir. Under the leadership of @narendramodiji & @amitshah ji we bear witness to the formation of #NewJammuKashmir #Article370,'' she tweeted.

In June, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said the decision to create Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as two separate union territories has bolstered national security and led to a major reduction in terrorist activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021