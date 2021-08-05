Left Menu

589 people detained during Indian Youth Cong protest against agri laws, Pegasus snooping scandal

The police said the protestors started from Jantar Mantar Road and were detained near 6, Raisina road, but were later released.They police told us no permission was given to the organiser to carry out any protest, IYC president Sriniwas BV said.Deputy Commissioner of Police New Delhi Deepak Yadav said, A total of 589 persons including 28 women, two MPs and four MLAs, were detained today during the protest carried out by the Indian Youth Congress.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 18:06 IST
Congress MPs Digvijay Singh and Ramya Haridas were among 589 people who were detained on Thursday during an Indian Youth Congress protest against various issues, including the three contentious agri laws and the Pegasus snooping scandal. Those detained also included four Congress MLAs -- Ganesh Ghogra from Rajasthan, Shafi Parambil from Kerala, Vipin Wankhede from Madhya Pradesh and Devendra Yadav from Bhilai Chhattisgarh, the police said.

The IYC activists had organised a ''Parliament Gherao'' against inflation, unemployment, the three ''black'' agricultural laws and the Pegasus snooping scandal. They accused the BJP of running away from debate and passing bills in Parliament. The police said the protestors started from Jantar Mantar Road and were detained near 6, Raisina road, but were later released.

''They (police) told us no permission was given to the organiser to carry out any protest,'' IYC president Sriniwas BV said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said, ''A total of 589 persons including 28 women, two MPs and four MLAs, were detained today during the protest carried out by the Indian Youth Congress. No permission to carry out the protest march was given to the organiser, Sriniwas BV, president IYC.'' PTI AMP TDS TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

