Pondy govt seeks Centre's nod for proposals

PTI | Puduch | Updated: 05-08-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 18:24 IST
The Puducherry government on Thursday sought the Centre's approval for various proposals of the territorial administration.

Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam presented a detailed memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a meeting in Delhi in this connection.

In a release, Namassivayam said that he had requested the Union Home Minister to sanction approval of grants the territorial government had asked for its budget for the fiscal 2021-2022.

Grants were sought for reopening the now defunct cooperative sugar mill in the neighbouring Lingareddipalayam.

The Minister requested the central government to accord approval to the territorial government to bring in a Private University Bill and a Higher Education Council.

Namassivayam said he sought permission to sell the land belonging to the government owned AFT mill at Pattanur a Tamil Nadu village bordering on Puducherry.

Speaker of the territorial Assembly Embalam R Selvam, the BJP MLA Ashok Babuj also accompanied Namassivayam during his meeting with the Home Minister.

Earlier Namassivayam, the Speaker of Puducherry Assembly and Secretary to the Assembly R Mounisamy met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi and sought financial assistance to Puducherry to construct a new building for the Assembly and its secretariat in the neighbouring Thattanchavady, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

