Biden offers temporary safe haven to Hong Kong residents
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-08-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 18:47 IST
The United States will provide a safe haven for Hong Kong residents temporarily, U.S. President Joe Biden said in a memo released by the White House on Thursday.
"Recognizing the significant erosion of those rights and freedoms in Hong Kong by the People's Republic of China (PRC), I am directing the deferral of removal of certain Hong Kong residents who are present in the United States," Biden wrote.
