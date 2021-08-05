Biden offers temporary safe haven to Hong Kong residents

The United States will provide a safe haven for Hong Kong residents temporarily, U.S. President Joe Biden said in a memo released by the White House on Thursday.

"Recognizing the significant erosion of those rights and freedoms in Hong Kong by the People's Republic of China (PRC), I am directing the deferral of removal of certain Hong Kong residents who are present in the United States," Biden wrote.

