Belarus runner showed Japanese police plea for help on phone

A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who criticized her coaches at the Tokyo Games said Thursday that she showed police at the airport a translated plea for help on her phone as she tried to avoid being put on a plane back home, where she feared reprisals from the authoritarian government.

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya described a dramatic series of events at the Olympics that led her to seek help from Poland, where she arrived Wednesday.

After posting a message on social media that criticized the way her team was being managed, Tsimanouskaya said she was told to pack her bags. Officials told her to say she was injured and had to go home early.

On her way to the airport, she spoke briefly to her grandmother, who explained that there was a massive backlash against her in the media in Belarus, including reports that she was mentally ill. Her grandmother, she said, advised her not to return.

At the airport, she sought help from police, translating a plea on her phone and showing it to them.

At a news conference in Warsaw on Thursday, Tsimanouskaya thanked people who supported her during the dramatic standoff.

“It was the whole world, and these people make me much stronger,” she said.

She also had a message for her fellow Belarusians.

“I want to tell all Belarusians not to be afraid and if they’re under pressure, speak out,” the runner said.

Poland has granted Tsimanouskaya a humanitarian visa, and the 24-year-old said she hoped to figure out soon how she might continue her career. She said she will speak with Polish officials on Friday about her next steps. She added that she hoped the Tokyo Games would not be her last Olympics — and that she wants to return home one day, when it is safe.

Many of Belarus' activists have fled to Poland to avoid a brutal crackdown by President Alexander Lukashenko's government.

The standoff has drawn more attention to Belarus’ uncompromising authoritarian government. When the country was rocked by months of protests following an election that handed Lukashenko a sixth term but that the opposition and the West saw as rigged, authorities responded with a sweeping crackdown. Some 35,000 people were arrested and thousands of demonstrators beaten. The government has also targeted independent media and opposition figures.

In a sign of the lengths authorities are willing to go to silence their critics, Belarus officials diverted a passenger jet to the capital of Minsk in May and arrested a dissident journalist who was on board.

While Tsimanouskaya’s criticism was aimed at team officials — she complained that she was scheduled to participate in an event she had never competed in — her defiance may have not sit well with political authorities.

Lukashenko, who led the Belarus National Olympic Committee for almost a quarter-century before handing over the job to his son in February, has a keen interest in sports, seeing it as a key element of national prestige.

Tsimanouskaya's husband, Arseni Zdanevich, fled Belarus this week shortly after his wife said she would not be returning. Poland has also granted him a visa, and he is expected to join her.

