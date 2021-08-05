Left Menu

Centre’s Port Act not in Goa’s interest, says Congress; seeks its withdrawal

Hence, it is clear that this Act has torn into the federal nature of the administrative set-up, Faleiro alleged.Accusing the BJP government in Goa of completely failing to protect the interests of the state, he said the Pramod Sawant-led dispensation should lead an all-party delegation to the Centre to press for withdrawal of the law.

The Congress party in Goa on Thursday alleged that the central government's Major Port Authorities Act, 2021 infringed on the state's laws and made them redundant.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress leader and former chief minister Luizinho Faleiro said the Centre should immediately withdraw the Act as it was not in the interest of Goa and its residents.

Due to the introduction of this Act, several state laws, including the Goa Town and Country Planning Act and Regional Plan/Outline Development Plans made thereunder, the Goa Municipalities Act, the Goa Panchayat Raj Act, the Goa Land Development and Building Construction Regulations, 2010 and the Goa Land Revenue Code are made redundant, he said. ''The Goa government, during the recently-held monsoon session of the Assembly, has admitted that the Major Port Authorities Act makes the local laws redundant,'' he said.

He claimed that the members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) have raised concerns over the law, which has been brought to the notice of Union Minister of State for Shipping Shripad Naik.

''The irony is that the minister has not yet received any reply from the Centre. Hence, it is clear that this Act has torn into the federal nature of the administrative set-up,'' Faleiro alleged.

Accusing the BJP government in Goa of completely failing to protect the interests of the state, he said the Pramod Sawant-led dispensation should lead an all-party delegation to the Centre to press for withdrawal of the law.

