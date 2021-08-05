BJP chief to be on two-day visit to UP

BJP president J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to poll-bound Uttar Pradesh beginning Saturday, during which he will attend various programmes and meetings of the party in Lucknow and Agra.

Assembly elections in the state are due early next year. Nadda will reach the state capital on August 7 at 11 am and will address newly elected zila panchayat chairpersons and block pramukhs at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, BJP state general secretary JPS Rathore said on Thursday.

Advertisement

He will also address a meeting of in-charges of all 403 assembly constituencies in the state and give necessary guidance, Rathore said. Thereafter, the BJP chief will hold organisational meetings with office bearers and other prominent leaders at the party headquarters, he said. Nadda will leave for Agra the next morning where he will address a conference of doctors 'corona warriors' organised by the party, Rathore said. He will also give necessary directives to office bearers at organisational meetings, he said.

Nadda will leave for New Delhi from Agra in the evening.PTI SAB ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)