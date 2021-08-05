Left Menu

Rajasthan: Zilla parishad, panchayat samiti polls to begin on Aug 26

State Election Commissioner P S Mehra informed that the elections will be held for 200 zilla parishad members, 1,564 panchayat samiti members, six zila pramukh and up-zila pramukh, 78 pradhan and up-pradhan.

Rajasthan: Zilla parishad, panchayat samiti polls to begin on Aug 26
Elections of zilla parishad and panchayat samiti members in six districts of Rajasthan will be held in three phases, the State Election Commission announced on Thursday.

These districts are Bharatpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur and Sirohi Polling will be held in three phases on August 26, August 29 and September 1, while counting of votes will take place on September 4 at the respective district headquarters, according to a statement from the commission. With the announcement of the election programme, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force with immediate effect in the zilla parishad and panchayat samiti constituencies of the six districts, it said.

State Election Commissioner P S Mehra informed that the elections will be held for 200 zilla parishad members, 1,564 panchayat samiti members, six zila pramukh and up-zila pramukh, 78 pradhan and up-pradhan. He said that 77,94,300 voters are registered in six districts, out of which 41.23 lakh are men and 36. 71 lakh are women.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

