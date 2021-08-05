Centre supplying more vaccines to BJP-ruled states, depriving Bengal : Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday alleging that the Centre is supplying more vaccines to BJP-ruled states and is depriving Bengal and said that she will not remain a ''mute spectator''.

The TMC supremo also alleged that the state is getting a ''much lower number of doses'' of vaccines despite its very high population density and that several letters sent to the prime minister on the same issue earlier “have not received due attention”.

She urged the prime minister to ramp up the supply of vaccines or the coronavirus situation in West Bengal might turn grim.

The state requires around 14 crore doses of COVID vaccines to cover all the eligible people, she said.

''Presently we are administering four lakh doses per day and are capable of administering 11 lakh doses per day. Yet we are getting much lower number of doses despite having a very high population density and a higher rate of urbanisation,'' Banerjee said in the letter.

''I am sorry to say the Central government is providing a larger number of vaccine doses to states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, which are BJP-ruled. I have no problem if they or any other state for that matter receives higher number of vaccine doses, but I cannot remain a mute spectator to see Bengal deprived.'' she said. ''Even after the devastation caused by the second wave the Centre has not been augmenting supply of vaccines to the states on war footing to combat future waves (of COVID). As a result, thousands of innocent people are still being affected everyday,'' she wrote.

Banerjee also alleged that the state's requests to enhance the supply of vaccine doses has “not received due to attention at the level of the Government of India''.

The chief minister claimed that the positivity rate of Covid-19 has come down to 1.57 per cent due to the state's sustained efforts.

''At present, Bengal needs around 14 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine to cover all the people in the eligible categories. However, we have received only 2.68 crore doses till date from GoI. I am afraid that if we fail to significantly accelerate the pace of vaccination by ensuring supply of an adequate number of vaccine doses from the GoI, we would have to face again a grim situation arising out of the pandemic,'' she said.

''So, my earnest appeal to you is to see that Bengal receives adequate vaccine doses as per its requirement. I will request and appeal to the Prime Minister not to discriminate one state to another state. Please see the seriousness because Bengal is the border of three international countries and also is the border of eight sister states,'' she said in the letter.

Later addressing a press conference following a meeting of the Global Advisory Board (GAB) headed by Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee at the state secretariat, the chief minister also appealed to the people of the state to be patient and cooperate with the government.

''I will appeal to those who are yet to get the vaccine to have patience and cooperate with the state government. We do not have the vaccines. The central government will be sending us the doses after procuring them. ''The entire process of distribution of the vaccines has been centralised. We do not have the power to procure the vaccines from the market because the central government does not allow it,'' she said.

Abhijit Banerjee praised the state government's role in combating the pandemic. He also lauded the state health department for zero wastage of vaccine in Bengal.

''In terms of use of vaccine West Bengal is the best in the country. The administration has been extremely careful,'' he said.

''The biggest problem is that the Centre is not capable of generating the supply of vaccines needed for the whole country,'' the Nobel laureate said.

Abhijit Banerjee said that the supply of oxygen and oxymetres in the state is adequate and people were trained.

On GAB's suggestions for the upcoming festive season, Banerjee said ''We had recommended a detailed protocol last year which was very well implemented by the state government. We will do it again. We have not decided anything on it.'' PTI SCH KK KK KK

