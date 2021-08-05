Trouble brewing in IUML over Enforcement Directorate probe

Trouble is brewing in the Indian Union Muslim League with a member of the influential Panakkad Thangal family, which controls the party, on Thursday accusing leader P K Kunhalikutty of putting its supremo Panakkad Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal under pressure in connection with an ED probe into a money laundering case related to the party mouthpiece.

A day after the media reported that ED has served a notice on Hyderali Shihab Thangal,who is also state president of the IUML, seeking his appearance before it on Friday, his son and Youth League national leader Mueen Ali Shihab Thangal held a press meet here alleging that the party fund was being handled by Kunhalikutty and blamed the senior leader for the current ED investigation against his father.

''The party fund is not handled by its treasurer.It has been handled by Kunhalikutty directly for the last 40 years,'' he said and alleged it was Kunhalikutty who has a role in the legal matter related to the party mouthpiece.

Kunhalikutty is the national general secretary of the party.

When Mueen Ali Shihab Thangal was speaking to the media at the League House here, a League worker, reportedly a supporter of Kunhalikutty, entered the press conference hall and hurled abusive words against him.

A shocked Mueen Ali Thangal immediately ended the press conference and left the place.

In his press conference, Mueen Ali Thangal said his father was going through severe depression due to the developments in the party.

Mueen Ali Thangal's public statement against Kunhalikutty did not go down well with the party with its state general secretary PMA Salam accusing him of violating the party's discipline.

''The party allows freedom of expression but it should be expressed in the party forum.Hyderali Thangal has directed that the opinions should not be expressed outside the party forum,'' Salam told a news channel.

Earlier in the day, former minister and Left MLA K T Jaleel said Thangal did not have any role in financial matters related to the party mouthpiece and urged the ED to question Kunhalikutty in connection with the money laundering case.

On Wednesday, Jaleel had claimed that Hyderali Shihab Thangal was questioned by the ED last year in connection with the money laundering case.

After Jaleel produced a copy of the notice issued by ED to Thangal on July 24, 2020 at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, Kunhalikutty said ED officials did not ''question'' Thangal but only sought clarity on certain matters.

Jaleel alleged that Kunhalikutty cheated Hyderali Thangal and IUML, using them as a cover to indulge in illegal activities.

Thangal is the chairman and managing director of the company that brings out party mouthpiece.

Kunhalikutty had refuted the allegations levelled against him and his family members by Jaleel on Wednesday.PTI TGB BN BALA BN BALA

