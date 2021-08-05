Unfazed by criticism, Maha governor meets officials at Nanded

Notwithstanding criticism by the ruling coalition partner NCP that he was overstepping his powers, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday met officials at Nanded as he started his three-day tour of the Marathwada region.

Later, speaking to reporters, he said he did not hold any ''review meeting''.

''The Constitution has made me the head of the three development boards. Wherever I go, I call a few officers and have a word with them. Such discussion took place here. Some of the work going on here is good. Improvement is needed on some points and I have told them to carry it out,'' he said.

During the meeting held at the government guest house, Koshyari said the focus on girls' education should be increased to bring development to tribal areas, an official release said. ''Irrigation is needed for the development in rural areas. If pending projects in Nanded are completed, local farmers will benefit,'' he was quoted as saying.

Collector Dr Vipin Itankar gave him information about various schemes being implemented in Nanded district, the release added Speaking at the Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University in the Nanded city earlier in the day, Koshyari said due to the coronavirus pandemic, he could not step out much earlier.

''Going in the field...on the ground and learning different things is my nature. If I learn anything, I can share that with others....I would have visited Nanded even if I was not the governor,'' he said.

''We have to follow Covid-appropriate behavior and because of that, even if I wished, I couldn't come here earlier…Guru Gobind Singh, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Chandrashekhar Azad and other freedom fighters are no less than Lord Rama and Lord Krishna for me,'' he said.

Koshyari, a former chief minister of Uttarakhand, also lamented that people don't know about the contribution of those who fought for the country’s freedom.

''That is why I wished to visit Nanded,” he said.

The governor also visited Hazur Sahib Sachkhand Gurdwara in the city. He will be visiting Hingoli and Parbhani districts before returning to Mumbai on Saturday.

The NCP, a key constituent of the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra, had accused Koshyari of trying to create two power centres and encroaching on the state government's authority by not only touring the state but also holding meetings with district collectors.

The governor is scheduled to hold a meeting with district officials in Hingoli too. The NCP on Thursday warned of a protest against Koshyari if his scheduled review meeting at the Parbhani district collectorate on Friday was not cancelled.

In a statement, NCP’s Parbhani district president Kiran Sontakke said such meetings were ''disrespectful to the elected public representatives, elected members and ministers as they have the right to hold such meetings''.

Earlier this week, Maharashtra minister and NCP’s chief spokesperson Nawab Malik had alleged that the governor inaugurated some projects while keeping the state government in the dark.

