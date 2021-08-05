Bengal government to review IT projects in state licon
The West Bengal government will hold a meeting with IT executives to review the pending projects in the state, IT and Industry minister Partha Chatterjee said on Thursday.Speaking to reporters here, Chatterjee said the proposed tea meet, to be held on August 11, will also review the Silicon Valley project in New Town where nearly 40 companies have taken land.As Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said, our job is to create job opportunities by setting up industries. We want to solve them .
- Country:
- India
The West Bengal government will hold a meeting with IT executives to review the pending projects in the state, IT and Industry minister Partha Chatterjee said on Thursday.
Speaking to reporters here, Chatterjee said the proposed tea meet, to be held on August 11, will also review the Silicon Valley project in New Town where nearly 40 companies have taken land.
''As Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said, our job is to create job opportunities by setting up industries. We will be reviewing the IT projects which are pending, including the Silicon Valley'', he said.
The meeting will be attended by him, the industry secretary, and WBIDC chairman, Chatterjee added.
Regarding the Silicon Valley project, he said, ''we want to know whether the companies which have taken land are facing any problems or not. We want to solve them ''. Chatterjee is also the secretary-general of the ruling Trinamool Congress.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Space tourism: rockets emit 100 times more CO₂ per passenger than flights - imagine a whole industry
Consumer durables industry to witness sustained growth over next few yrs: Whirlpool India
Scott Taylor to lead delegation of U.S. industry to AEW 2021 in Cape Town
UK food supply chains ‘on the edge of failing', meat industry warns
Cong, NCP, RJD, DMK leaders attend Trinamool Congress' Martyrs' Day event in Delhi