Bengal government to review IT projects in state licon

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-08-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 22:42 IST
The West Bengal government will hold a meeting with IT executives to review the pending projects in the state, IT and Industry minister Partha Chatterjee said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters here, Chatterjee said the proposed tea meet, to be held on August 11, will also review the Silicon Valley project in New Town where nearly 40 companies have taken land.

''As Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said, our job is to create job opportunities by setting up industries. We will be reviewing the IT projects which are pending, including the Silicon Valley'', he said.

The meeting will be attended by him, the industry secretary, and WBIDC chairman, Chatterjee added.

Regarding the Silicon Valley project, he said, ''we want to know whether the companies which have taken land are facing any problems or not. We want to solve them ''. Chatterjee is also the secretary-general of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

