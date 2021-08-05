Left Menu

TRS govt started Dalit Bandhu scheme for political gain in Huzurabad by-polls: Congress

Telangana Congress leader Dasoju Sravan on Thursday alleged the TRS government has launched the 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme to earn political gain in Huzurabad by-polls.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 05-08-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 23:08 IST
TRS govt started Dalit Bandhu scheme for political gain in Huzurabad by-polls: Congress
Telangana Congress leader Dasoju Sravan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Congress leader Dasoju Sravan on Thursday alleged the TRS government has launched the 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme to earn political gain in Huzurabad by-polls. Speaking to ANI, Sravan said, "K Chandrashekhar Rao has started this Dalit Bandhu only for the sake of political gain. Especially, for the sake of upcoming Huzurabad by-elections. CM KCR himself had said that there are about 18 lakh Dalit families in Telangana, of which 12 lakh families are eligible for this Dalit Bandhu scheme under which each family will be getting Rs 10 lakh from the Government of Telangana."

The Congress leader said that the scheme lacks many details and demanded that the Chief Minister has to submit a list of all the 12 lakh beneficiary families village-wise by the next week. Sravan's remarks came after the Telangana government on Thursday distributed Rs 7.60 crore under the Dalit Bandu scheme to 76 beneficiaries from Vasalamarri village.

The Congress leader said Rs 7.60 crore were sanctioned to beneficiaries to just one village Vasalamarri. He further said that the scheme has no guidelines. "Probably this is the first time in the country, where nearly about Rs 7.60 crores have been distributed to the people without explaining the purpose of the money. How can those poor Dalit families manage Rs 10 lakh without guidelines?"

Sravan suggested that a support system must be developed so that these beneficiaries can generate wealth out of this Rs 10 lakh and can turn into productive entrepreneurs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021