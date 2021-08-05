Left Menu

BJP-led govts at Centre, UP failed to control price rise, maintain law and order: RLD

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 05-08-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 23:13 IST
The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on Thursday staged a sit-in here against the BJP-led central and state governments’ alleged failure to control price rise and maintain law and order.

Addressing a gathering of party workers, state vice president of RLD Kunvar Narendra Singh claimed thousands of activists from five districts of Agra division and rural areas of Mathura were barred from participating in the agitation by the state police.

“Rampant corruption, price rise, anti-farmer laws, deteriorating law and order have become synonyms with the BJP-led governments at the Centre and state,” Singh said.

“The worst part is that no efforts are being made by either of the government to control price rise,” he added.

In Uttar Pradesh, it has become extremely difficult for women to venture out of their home as incidents of rape and molestation have become common under Yogi Adityanath’s rule, he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

