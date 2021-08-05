Left Menu

Biden urges Americans to stand up to hate and bigotry as he remembers Oak Creek gurdwara shootout

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-08-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 23:34 IST
Biden urges Americans to stand up to hate and bigotry as he remembers Oak Creek gurdwara shootout
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Joe Biden on Thursday recalled an act of ''unspeakable hate'' by a white supremacist who shot ten people at a Sikh gurdwara in Winconsin in 2012 and urged Americans to stand up to hate and bigotry and ensure that all are able to practice their faith without fear.

On August 5, 2012, a white supremacist opened fire inside the Oak Creek gurdwara in Winconsin, killing six people.

''Nine years ago today, we witnessed an act of unspeakable hate as a white supremacist shot ten people at a Sikh Temple,'' Biden tweeted.

''As we remember those we lost in Oak Creek, we must continue to stand up to hate and bigotry and ensure that all are able to practice their faith without fear,'' the US president wrote as Sikhs in the country marked the ninth anniversary of the tragedy.

In 2020 too, Biden, then the presidential nominee of the Democratic Party had joined several lawmakers and the Sikh community to remember the victims of the Oak Creek gurdwara shootout, urging the people to reduce gun violence and give hate no safe harbour.

“Eight years ago, a white supremacist targeted a Sikh temple in Oak Creek, WI - ultimately taking seven lives in an unspeakable act of terror,” Biden had said in a statement.

“To truly honour those we lost, it's up to all of us to stand up to bigotry in our lives, give hate no safe harbour, and reduce gun violence,” Biden said on August 6, 2020.

The six victims killed included one woman: Paramjit Kaur, 41; and five men: Satwant Singh Kaleka, 65, the founder of the gurdwara; Prakash Singh, 39; Sita Singh, 41; Ranjit Singh, 49; and Suveg Singh Khattra, 84. All of the male victims wore turbans as part of their Sikh faith.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021