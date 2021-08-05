Jaishankar meets his counterparts from Kuwait, Nicaragua, Bolivia, Oman in Iran

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met with his counterparts from Kuwait, Nicaragua, Bolivia and Oman on the sidelines of the swearing-in ceremony of Iran's new President Ayatollah Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi here.

Jaishankar in a tweet said he was ''delighted to catch up'' with Kuwaiti foreign minister Dr Ahmed Nasser Mohammed AlSabah.

Advertisement

''Took forward our discussions on post Covid economic and health cooperation. Useful exchange of perspectives on regional developments,'' he added, sharing a photograph of their meeting.

In another tweet, Jaishankar said he appreciated Nicaragua foreign minister Denis Ronaldo Moncada Colindre's ''warm words for our projects in power, health and ICT''.

''Our cooperation is a model of South South solidarity,'' the External Affairs Minister said.

In his meeting with Bolivian foreign minister Rogelio Mayta, Jaishankar discussed the development partnership and multilateral cooperation between India and Bolivia.

Jaishankar discussed ''our strong bilateral partnership, GCC developments and regional issues'' with his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi.

''Look forward to working with him closely,'' he tweeted.

Jaishankar represented India at the swearing-in ceremony of Raisi.

Raisi, the former judiciary chief who is believed to be close to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was sworn in during a ceremony in parliament, which was attended by representatives from over 70 countries.

Last month, Jaishankar had called on Raisi and handed over a personal message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a stopover in Tehran on his way to Russia.

Raisi won a landslide victory in Iran's presidential election in June.

In June, Prime Minister Modi congratulated Raisi and said he looked forward to working with him to further strengthen the warm ties between India and Iran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)