Left Menu

U.S. to Iran's Raisi: seize opportunity for diplomacy now

The United States on Thursday urged Iran's new President Ebrahim Raisi to return to talks on both nations resuming compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, repeating the U.S. stance that the window for diplomacy would not stay open forever. With the rise of Raisi, who took the oath of office on Thursday, all branches of power within the Islamic Republic will be controlled by anti-Western hardliners loyal to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2021 00:12 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 00:12 IST
U.S. to Iran's Raisi: seize opportunity for diplomacy now

The United States on Thursday urged Iran's new President Ebrahim Raisi to return to talks on both nations resuming compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, repeating the U.S. stance that the window for diplomacy would not stay open forever.

With the rise of Raisi, who took the oath of office on Thursday, all branches of power within the Islamic Republic will be controlled by anti-Western hardliners loyal to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran has been negotiating with six major powers to revive a deal abandoned three years ago by then U.S. President Donald Trump, who said it was too soft on Tehran. The last round of talks in Vienna ended on June 20.

"Our message to President Raisi is the same as our message to his predecessors .. the U.S. will defend and advance our national security interests and those of our partners. We hope that Iran seizes the opportunity now to advance diplomatic solutions," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters. "We urge Iran to return to the negotiations soon so that we can seek to conclude our work," Price added during a regular briefing.

He said "this process cannot go on indefinitely" and at some point the benefits of reviving the 2015 agreement will have been eroded by the advancements of Iran's nuclear program. Iran began violating the pact, which gave it sanctions relief in return for curbing its atomic program, in 2019 by conducting nuclear activities that were barred under the deal, formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran says its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021