Brazil lower chamber votes to privatize postal service
The chamber approved the basic text of the bill by 286 votes for to 173 against, with minor amendments still to be voted on before it advances to the Senate. The company that will buy the postal service, known as Correios, will have at least five years of exclusive rights to Brazil's mail system without competition, according to the bill.
The lower house of Brazil's Congress passed a bill on Thursday to privatize the country's postal service, a victory for the free-market agenda of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes. The chamber approved the basic text of the bill by 286 votes for to 173 against, with minor amendments still to be voted on before it advances to the Senate.
The company that will buy the postal service, known as Correios, will have at least five years of exclusive rights to Brazil's mail system without competition, according to the bill. It also establishes job security for 18 months for the employees of the state-run postal service after it is sold.
