Left Menu

Brazil lower chamber votes to privatize postal service

The chamber approved the basic text of the bill by 286 votes for to 173 against, with minor amendments still to be voted on before it advances to the Senate. The company that will buy the postal service, known as Correios, will have at least five years of exclusive rights to Brazil's mail system without competition, according to the bill.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 06-08-2021 01:18 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 01:17 IST
Brazil lower chamber votes to privatize postal service
Representative Image Image Credit: wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Brazil

The lower house of Brazil's Congress passed a bill on Thursday to privatize the country's postal service, a victory for the free-market agenda of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes. The chamber approved the basic text of the bill by 286 votes for to 173 against, with minor amendments still to be voted on before it advances to the Senate.

The company that will buy the postal service, known as Correios, will have at least five years of exclusive rights to Brazil's mail system without competition, according to the bill. It also establishes job security for 18 months for the employees of the state-run postal service after it is sold.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
4
Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021