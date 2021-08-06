Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. probes Phoenix police use of force, treatment of protesters

The U.S. Justice Department has opened an investigation into whether police in Phoenix unlawfully have used deadly force, retaliated against peaceful protesters and violated the rights of homeless people in the latest such inquiry involving a major American city, officials said on Thursday. Since President Joe Biden took office in January, the department also has launched civil rights investigations into police conduct in Minneapolis https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-launch-probe-minneapolis-police-after-george-floyd-murder-report-2021-04-21 and Louisville https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-launch-review-louisville-kentucky-police-abc-news-2021-04-26, Kentucky. Those were among the U.S. cities where large 2020 protests were held after high-profile killings of Black people by police officers.

Wildfire leaves historic, 'quirky' California town in smoldering ruins

The main thoroughfare in a historic California gold-rush town was in smoldering ruins on Thursday, hours after the state's largest wildfire engulfed the hamlet of Greenville in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Fire crews were still working on Thursday to extinguish fires in Greenville, about 160 miles (260 km) north of Sacramento, after the Dixie Fire roared through on the previous night.

U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge

The number of new COVID-19 cases climbed to a six-month high in the United States, with more than 100,000 infections reported on Wednesday as the Delta variant ravages Florida and other states with lower vaccination rates. The seven-day average of new reported cases reached nearly 95,000, a five-fold increase in less than a month, Reuters data showed. The figure provides the most accurate picture of how fast cases are rising since some states only report infections once a week or only on weekdays. (Graphic on U.S. cases and deaths) https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR

Factbox: CBO estimate leaves U.S. budget shortfall for infrastructure bill backers

The U.S. Congressional Budget Office on Thursday issued its long-awaited judgment that a $1 trillion infrastructure bill being debated in the U.S. Senate will be far from fully paid for, boosting U.S. budget deficits by $256 billion over a decade. But the non-partisan budget referee agency did not count everything that the bill's backers had hoped for, leaving a budget hole of more than $300 billion for the bill's backers to explain.

U.S. House members amp up push to close Guantanamo Bay prison

Dozens of U.S. House of Representatives Democrats, including the leaders of the Armed Services, Foreign Affairs and Intelligence Committees, called on President Joe Biden on Thursday to immediately close the military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Weeks before the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, which helped lead to the prison's opening, the 75 lawmakers sent a letter calling the prison's continued operation a stain on the country's reputation that undermines its ability to advocate for human rights and the rule of law.

Bipartisan U.S. infrastructure bill does not pay for itself- review

The U.S. Senate's $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill does not pay for itself and would increase federal budget deficits by $256 billion over 10 years, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said on Thursday. The CBO "score" arrived as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was steering the measure, which includes $550 billion in new spending and $450 billion in previously approved spending, toward passage. It was not immediately clear whether the CBO's analysis of the bill would prompt any Republicans who have been supportive of the measure to abandon it.

Biden signs law honoring officers who fought U.S. Capitol attackers

President Joe Biden on Thursday honored police officers who defended the U.S. Capitol against insurrectionists on Jan. 6 by signing legislation that awarded them Congressional Gold Medals and urging the country not to rewrite the history of that day. The legislation, passed by the Senate earlier this week, honors members of the Capitol Police and Washington's Metropolitan Police Department who fought with a mob of then President Donald Trump's supporters as they attempted to overturn his election defeat.

'A cautionary tale': Louisiana doctors face a different COVID-19 surge

Doctors in Louisiana have been through it before: the exhaustion, the grief, and the overflowing intensive care units. But this new surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant is different, not least because it did not have to be. “Where we are now was preventable, and that’s what is so hard for my colleagues in hospitals to stomach,” said Rebekah Gee, who until last year was the health secretary for Louisiana and now heads Louisiana State University’s healthcare services division. “It’s very frustrating and unfair for doctors to see preventable suffering.”

AFL-CIO President Trumka, prominent U.S. labor leader, dies

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, head of the largest U.S. labor organization and a key figure in Democratic politics who voiced concern about corporate power and a growing income gap between rich and poor, has died at age 72, the group said on Thursday. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, told reporters at the White House that Trumka was a "great close personal friend" and said the labor leader had been on a camping trip with his grandsons before he died. A source told Reuters that Trumka died of a heart attack.

U.S. plans to give extra COVID-19 shots to at-risk Americans - Fauci

The United States is working to give additional COVID-19 booster shots to Americans with compromised immune systems as quickly as possible, as cases of the novel coronavirus continue to rise, top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday. The United States is joining Germany, France and Israel in giving booster shots, ignoring a plea by the World Health Organisation to hold off until more people around the world can get their first shot.