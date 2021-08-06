Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Friday amid continuous sloganeering by Opposition MPs. The Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha stormed the well of the House over the Pegasus Project media report and raised slogans of 'Disclose Pegasus'.

On Thursday also the House faced multiple adjournments. Earlier on Wednesday, six TMC MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha after they created ruckus in the morning over the Pegasus spying issue.

The business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19 and inflation. The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19 and is scheduled to continue till August 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)