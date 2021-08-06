Left Menu

Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow

Amid continues ruckus by Opposition MPs on Friday, the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 11 am tomorrow.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 12:42 IST
Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow
Visuals from Rajya Sabha. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid continues ruckus by Opposition MPs on Friday, the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 11 am tomorrow. Earlier in the day. the Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha stormed the well of the House over the Pegasus Project media report and raised slogans of 'Disclose Pegasus'.

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest against the new Agri laws, Congress Parliamentarian Deepender Singh Hooda on Friday moved a 'suspension of business' notice in Rajya Sabha. In the notice, Hooda stated, "The House to discuss the extraordinary situation that has risen over the passing of the Farm Bills by the Government of India in September 2020."

He stated that lakhs of farmers have been protesting at the borders of the national capital for almost eight months and have braved the winter, summer and are now out in the open during the monsoons. Hooda's notice mentioned that as per farmer organisations, more than 500 people have lost their lives during the protests.

"As a democracy, our Parliament represents the will of our people, and as representatives of the people, it is our duty to raise their issues in the temple of democracy. I, therefore, urge you to suspend the business of the House so that the issue can be discussed in Rajya Sabha," it added. On Thursday also the House faced multiple adjournments.

On Wednesday, six TMC MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha after they created ruckus in the morning over the Pegasus spying issue. The business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19 and inflation.

The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19 and is scheduled to continue till August 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021