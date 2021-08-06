BJP leaders demand complete reopening of all Delhi weekly markets

Delhi BJP leaders on Friday staged a demonstration near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, demanding permission for complete reopening of all weekly markets which were closed during the second wave of COVID-19 here. Currently, only one weekly market in a municipal ward is allowed to open, according to Delhi government orders. These markets were closed after Covid cases started rising and lockdown was imposed to check the second wave in April.

Led by Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, party leaders assembled at the Chandgiram Akhara. As they marched towards the chief minister's residence police stopped them at a barricade.

The weekly markets should be reopened as they are means of livelihood of lakhs of people, Gupta said.

