Srinivas Prasad to retire from electoral politics on completing current term as MP

As he turned 75, veteran politician and BJP MP representing Chamarajanagar constituency V Srinivas Prasad on Friday said he will retire from electoral politics, once his term ends.

A dalit leader, he is a six-time Member of Parliament and two-time MLA and has served as Minister in both central and the state governments.

''I'm making it clear, I have still three years (term as MP) after that it is enough. I have faced 14 elections, I will retire,'' Prasad said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, ''I had decided to retire after my twelfth election (after 2013 assembly polls), and if I had continued for two more years as Revenue Minister, I would have retired then itself.'' ''I am satisfied'' with about 50-years long political work,'' he said and spoke about coming out with a book on his political journey.

Prasad who was Revenue Minister in the Siddaramaiah- led Congress government, had resigned as party MLA from Nanjangud, after he was dropped from the Ministry.

He then joined the BJP in 2016, but unsuccessfully contested the subsequent bypolls for the seat in 2017.

He then contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency from BJP and won the polls.

Prasad had also had his stint in JD(U) and had served as Union Minister of State, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI

