Maha BJP chief meets Raj Thackeray, rules out alliance ahead of BMC polls

Maharashtra BJP president, Chandrakant Patil on Friday ruled to any alliance between Bharatiya Janata Party and MNS for 2022 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls that are scheduled to be held in February next year.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-08-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 14:55 IST
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil. Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra BJP president, Chandrakant Patil on Friday ruled to any alliance between Bharatiya Janata Party and MNS for 2022 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls that are scheduled to be held in February next year. "Currently, there is no proposal of BJP and MNS going together in 2022 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, said Maharashtra BJP president, Chandrakant Patil after meeting Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's residence in Mumbai on Friday.

Several MNS leaders were also present in the meeting. However, Patil ruled out any alliance between both parties for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Elections, which are due in February next year.

He said, "There is no proposal of BJP and MNS joining hands and contesting the municipal corporation elections." Patil also that Thackeray is of the view local residents should be given priority while giving jobs in the state. "He told me 'if he goes to Uttar Pradesh or Kashmir, he will demand 80 per cent reservation in employment for the residents of the state.'"

The Maharashtra chief further said, "Some of his statements gave an impression, he is against non-Maharashtrian. But after speaking to him, I realised that he is vocal about the rights of Maharashtrians and fights for them. Simultaneously, he does not want to spread hatred against non-Maharashtrians." (ANI)

