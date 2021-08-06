Left Menu

Barca president Laporta says club unable to re-sign Lionel Messi

FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta said on Friday that the club was unable to re-sign Lionel Messi as it had no margin to pay more under La Liga's Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. Laporta said the club and Messi had both wanted to sign a new contract, but salaries already represent 110% of the club's earnings, meaning it is spending much more than expected and such a move would be financially risky.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 15:13 IST
Barca president Laporta says club unable to re-sign Lionel Messi
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Spain

FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta said on Friday that the club was unable to re-sign Lionel Messi as it had no margin to pay more under La Liga's Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

Laporta said the club and Messi had both wanted to sign a new contract, but salaries already represent 110% of the club's earnings, meaning it is spending much more than expected and such a move would be financially risky. "The club is above everything - even above the best player in the world," Laporta told a news conference.

Laporta said that the club had agreed to two deals with Messi, firstly a two-year deal made payable over five, and then a five-year deal. However, they were unable to get the deal done because of La Liga's FFP rules. The Barca chief also said that the financial situation that he had inherited from former club president Josep Maria Bartomeu was "far, far worse" than anticipated.

"I said we'd do everything possible to keep Messi at Barca within the economic situation of the club," he said. "We reached an agreement but couldn't formalize it, because of the club's economic situation, which means we can't register the player due to salary limits. I don't want to go on and on about the situation we inherited, and the awful decisions that were made in the past. We have gone from bad to worse."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021