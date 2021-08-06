Congress refers to SC's observation on Pegasus in Lok Sabha

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday raised the Supreme Court's reference to the Pegasus matter as a ''serious'' issue amid a din in the Lok Sabha when it was set to pass a bill to end all retrospective taxation imposed on indirect transfer of Indian assets.

The Leader of the Congress in the House claimed the bill has been brought following ''directions'' from the Supreme Court and also ruling at international arbitrations, which has gone against the Indian government.

''The same Supreme Court yesterday said that Pegasus is also a serious issue,'' he said amid ruckus in the House, prompting the Chair to switch off his microphone. He could not be heard due to loud protests in the House.

The apex court on Thursday said that allegations of Pegasus-related snooping are ''serious in nature'' if reports on them are correct.

Speaking briefly during the passage of another bill in the Lok Sabha, Chowdhury said the opposition has been calling for scrapping the three ''black'' farm laws.

Ministry of State for the Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal asserted that the government has been ready to discuss the matter from the beginning of the Monsoon Session but the opposition has not allowed it.

The entire session has been marred so far by continuous protests from opposition parties over the Pegasus snooping row. The government has pushed ahead with its legislative agenda amid the din and got a number of bills passed.

