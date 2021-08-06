Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar calls on Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi; discusses bilateral and regional issues

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday called on newly-elected Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the second meeting between the two leaders in a month, and discussed bilateral and regional issues.Jaishankar met Raisi a day after the Iranian leader was sworn-in as the countrys president.Jaishankar met Raisi, then president-elect, on July 7 during a stopover at the Iranian capital on his way to Russia.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 06-08-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 15:43 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday called on newly-elected Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the second meeting between the two leaders in a month, and discussed bilateral and regional issues.

Jaishankar met Raisi a day after the Iranian leader was sworn-in as the country's president.

Jaishankar met Raisi, then president-elect, on July 7 during a stopover at the Iranian capital on his way to Russia. ''A warm meeting with President Ebrahim Raisi after his assumption of office. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar represented India at the swearing-in ceremony of Raisi. Raisi, the former judiciary chief who is believed to be close to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was sworn in during a ceremony in Parliament, which was attended by representatives from over 70 countries. Raisi, a hardliner, won a landslide victory in Iran's presidential election in June. ''His commitment to strengthening our bilateral relationship was manifest. So too was the convergence in our regional interests,'' he said, adding that he was ''looking forward to working with his team.'' In June, Prime Minister Modi congratulated Raisi and said he looked forward to working with him to further strengthen the warm ties between India and Iran. The meeting with Raisi assumes significance against the backdrop of the situation in Afghanistan deteriorating amid pitched battles between the Taliban and Afghan forces. Along with Russia, Iran has been playing a major role in the Afghan peace process that has witnessed a renewed momentum in the wake of the withdrawal of the US forces from Afghanistan by September 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

