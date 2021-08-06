Goa: Former BJP MLA Mahadev Naik joins AAP

Former Goa BJP MLA Mahadev Naik joined the Aam Aadmi Party a year ahead of Assembly polls in the coastal state and said the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit was the only people-centric party currently.

Naik was Industries, Textile & Coir, Social Welfare, Co-operation & Handicrafts in the Laxmikant Palsekar government and was also legislator from Shiroda between 2009 and 2012.

''AAP is the only people-centric party in Goa at present. Only AAP was helping Goenkars during the COVID-19 pandemic by setting up oxygen checking centres and its 'oximitra' campaign. Where was the BJP at the time?'' he said on Friday, adding that he was also impressed with the AAP's promise of giving free electricity up to 300 units if it came to power here in the polls next year.

Naik said he was confident the AAP would win the 2022 Assembly polls in the state.

He joined the party in an event in Delhi in the presence of Goa AAP convener Rahul Mhambre, and senior Delhi leaders Satyendar Jain and Atishi.

