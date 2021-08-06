Left Menu

Health Minister Mandaviya slams oppn in LS for not allowing MoS Bharti Pawar to speak

Just as an adivasi tribal woman stood to reply, opposition members did not allow her to do so and this is an insult to her, Mandaviya said as he came to the minister of state MoS for healths defence.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 16:23 IST
Health Minister Mandaviya slams oppn in LS for not allowing MoS Bharti Pawar to speak
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday lashed out at the opposition in Lok Sabha as it protested on the Pegasus issue while junior minister Bharti Pawar was replying to a question in the House.

This was Pawar's first oral response to a question in the Lower House of Parliament. She was inducted in the Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet last month after a reshuffle in the Council of Ministers. Just as an adivasi (tribal) woman stood to reply, opposition members did not allow her to do so and this is an ''insult'' to her, Mandaviya said as he came to the minister of state (MoS) for health's defence. When Lok Sabha convened for the day, questions for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare were first on the list during the Question Hour. Pawar started replying to a question, but members of the opposition raised the Pegasus snooping and farm laws issues and protested against the government. The MoS was replying to a supplementary question on institutional deliveries and maternal mortality and she said the opposition does not have the courage to listen to the work done by Prime Minister Modi for the protection of women and children.

Slamming the opposition for not letting Pawar reply, Mandaviya said she hails from an adivasi community and has an MBBS degree. ''She is standing to reply (as a minister) from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. But an adivasi woman (minister) wants to present to the House and country the reply about health and family welfare, but the opposition does not want to listen to it,'' he said. ''The Constitution enabled women to get elected to Parliament. Modi ji included them in the Council of Ministers. This is an insult to adivasi women. I urge the opposition to listen to an adivasi woman, a learned adivasi woman,'' Mandaviya said. Pawar is a first time MP from Dindori in Nashik in Maharashtra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021