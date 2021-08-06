Renaming Khel Ratna Award shows BJP's hatred for Nehru-Gandhi name: Patole

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Friday slammed the Modi government for its decision to rename the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, saying the move reflects the BJP and RSS's ''hatred'' for members of the Nehru-Gandhi family.

The country's highest sporting honour, which was named after Congress leader and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, was on Friday rechristened in the honour of hockey wizard Dhyan Chand following the admirable performance of both men's and women's hockey teams in the Tokyo Olympics.

Advertisement

Talking to reporters here, Patole said Major Dhyan Chand was a legend in hockey and the central government could have instituted a new award in his memory or started a new sports policy in his name.

He said the BJP and the RSS have ''hatred'' for Nehru-Gandhi name and this was reflected in the Centre's decision to rechristen the prestigious award.

''There is no question of opposition to Major Dhyan Chand's name. But the name change is out of hatred for the Gandhis. This shows the low level politics of the BJP,'' he claimed.

Patole said contribution of Rajiv Gandhi, who was PM from 1984 to 89, in development and progress of the country was unparalleled.

The Congress leader sought to know Prime Minister Narendra Modi's contribution in development of sports and questioned renaming of Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad after the PM in February this year.

''If Rajiv Gandhi has no contribution to sports what is Narendra Modi's contribution? The Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad could have been named after a great player,'' Patole said. PTI MR RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)