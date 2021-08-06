Left Menu

Maha BJP leader meets rape victim, kin of man who ended life after police thrashing

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 06-08-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 16:47 IST
Maha BJP leader meets rape victim, kin of man who ended life after police thrashing
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra BJP leader Chitra Wagh on Friday demanded the dismissal of two Nagpur policemen accused of thrashing a man, who later allegedly committed suicide due to humiliation.

The kin of Mahesh Raut had claimed that he had contacted the police control room on Monday to complain about a mentally unwell person being assaulted, but two policemen who came to probe the incident, ended up thrashing Raut after he did not pick up their calls. Raut later ended his life later that evening, leading to protests by his kin, following which the police instituted an inquiry.

Wagh also met the kin of a woman who was raped last Friday after being picked up from Mayo Hospital here, an FIR of which was registered by police only on Sunday, by which time to the two accused had absconded.

She said she met the Nagpur police commissioner and asked him to take strict action in these two cases and also to ensure crime is kept in check in Vidarbha'a largest city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021