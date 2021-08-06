Maha BJP leader meets rape victim, kin of man who ended life after police thrashing

Maharashtra BJP leader Chitra Wagh on Friday demanded the dismissal of two Nagpur policemen accused of thrashing a man, who later allegedly committed suicide due to humiliation.

The kin of Mahesh Raut had claimed that he had contacted the police control room on Monday to complain about a mentally unwell person being assaulted, but two policemen who came to probe the incident, ended up thrashing Raut after he did not pick up their calls. Raut later ended his life later that evening, leading to protests by his kin, following which the police instituted an inquiry.

Wagh also met the kin of a woman who was raped last Friday after being picked up from Mayo Hospital here, an FIR of which was registered by police only on Sunday, by which time to the two accused had absconded.

She said she met the Nagpur police commissioner and asked him to take strict action in these two cases and also to ensure crime is kept in check in Vidarbha'a largest city.

