Left Menu

UP CM asks Revenue Department to review working procedure of UP officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the working procedure of Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Director General of all circles and police stations should be reviewed by the Revenue Department.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 06-08-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 16:50 IST
UP CM asks Revenue Department to review working procedure of UP officials
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the working procedure of Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Director General of all circles and police stations should be reviewed by the Revenue Department. The instructions read that the report should be submitted to the Chief MInister's Office (CMO) within a week. The report should have a detailed analysis on the matters affecting the interests of the public, redressal of people's grievances.

This comes days after Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav attacked the Bhartiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh questioning the rise in criminal activities and the lack of determination towards solving the crime problem in the state. "The public is asking that why the BJP government is not starting the forensic lab formed in the SP government to punish the criminals and bring justice to the victim and also by when will the 'Asha Jyoti Kendras' be established from the Nirbhaya Fund?. Not being serious about crimes is also a form of criminal involvement." tweeted Akhilesh Yadav on August 1.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in 2022. BJP had stormed back to power in the state in the 2017 Assembly polls. In the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, BJP has 309 legislators, SP 49, BSP 18, and Congress 7. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021