Moldova parliament approves Natalia Gavrilita as new prime minister

Moldova's parliament confirmed pro-Western President Maia Sandu's government on Friday after her PAS party won a snap election in July promising to root out corruption and mend ties with the European Union.

Parliament approved Sandu's nomination of Natalia Gavrilita as the new prime minister by 61 votes in the 101 seat parliament.

