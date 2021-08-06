CPI MP says govt has sought to disallow his question on Pegasus in Rajya Sabha

CPI MP Benoy Viswam on Friday said it is ''strange'' the government has sought to disallow his question in Rajya Sabha about the Pegasus issue on the ground that the matter is ''subjudice'', and alleged that this shows it has something to ''hide''.

Viswam in a provisionally admitted question (PAQ), with the subject ''government's memorandum of understanding (MoU) with foreign companies'', has asked if the external affairs ministry could state whether the government has entered into an MoU with the NSO Group in order to curb terror activities through cyber security across the nation and if so, provide the details. Pegasus is owned by Israeli firm NSO and Parliament proceedings have been disrupted several times in the ongoing Monsoon session by opposition parties who have alleged that the software was used by the government for snooping. The CPI MP has also asked about the number of MoUs the government has entered into with foreign companies along with sector-wise details and whether any of these MoUs are for curbing terror activities through cyber security. ''It is strange that a question has been disallowed based on the reason that it is subjudice. Many such issues have been taken up in Parliament. This only shows that the government has something to hide. This cannot go on for too long. Even the Supreme Court has said that the issue is serious. This move from the government is completely political,'' Viswam said. He said that he was informally told that his question has been disallowed.

According to a media report, the Centre wrote to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat earlier this week seeking that a PAQ asked by CPI MP Viswam, scheduled to be answered on August 12 in the Upper House of Parliament, not be allowed. According to the Rajya Sabha website, the admissibility of notice given by members in respect of questions in the House is governed by Rules 47-50 of Rules and Procedure and Conduct of Council of States (Rajya Sabha). Rule 47's sub-rule 2 states that matters that are subjudice are not admitted in the House. No one from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat was available for comment on the issue.

