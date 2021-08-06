Left Menu

Local BJP leader, nephew killed by assailants in UP's Budaun

PTI | Budaun | Updated: 06-08-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 17:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A local BJP leader and his nephew were killed in a village in Islamnagar area here following an alleged dispute over a land, police said on Friday.

Ex-Army man Aryendra Singh alias Bablu (48) and his nephwer Gaurav alias Bhole were killed when they were heading somewhere from their home on a motorbike on Thursday night in Chichaita Alipur village, police said.

Aryendra was division president of BJP's Sainik cell.

It is alleged by the family members that Subhash, Nanhe, Ashish and some others hit their bike and the duo fell off the vehicle.

Then, the assailants used sharp weapons and inflicted cuts on the victims' hands and legs before escaping from the spot.

Both the victims were rushed to hospital but they died on the way, police said, adding that their bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said an FIR in this regard was registered against seven persons and two have been arrested.

He said Aryendra had an enmity with his uncle over a land dispute.

In the recent panchayat polls in the state, Aryendra and his uncle fielded their respective candidates for village head and the victim's candidate won the election.

