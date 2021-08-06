Left Menu

Nadda on two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh from Saturday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 17:36 IST
BJP president J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, which will go to the polls early next year, from Saturday to hold a series of orgenisational meetings, including with Union ministers, MPs and MLAs from the state.

A party statement said Nadda will address a meeting of ''corona warriors'', a reference to health personnel and other key workers engaged in fighting the pandemic, in Agra on August 8.

With the COVID-19 being a major public issue, opposition parties have accused the Yogi Adityanath-led state government of failing to mount adequate response to the pandemic during the second wave in April-May.

The state government has insisted that it met the challenge strongly, and that Uttar Pradesh is one of the best states in dealing with the health crisis. Nadda will address a meeting of block and zila panchayat heads in Lucknow on Saturday.

He will also hold meetings with party MPs, MLAs, MLCs, Union ministers and state BJP office-bearers of Uttar Pradesh and also interact with its core committee members, the party said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

