Left Menu

No state reported complaints of violence against anganwadi workers during pandemic: Govt

No state has reported complaints regarding violence against anganwadi workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, the women and child development ministry said on Friday.In response to a question of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said however, it is the duty of state administrations to ensure safety and security of anganwadi workers and helpers.No state has reported any such incident to this ministry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 18:01 IST
No state reported complaints of violence against anganwadi workers during pandemic: Govt
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

No state has reported complaints regarding violence against Anganwadi workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, the women and child development ministry said on Friday.

In response to a question of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said however, it is the duty of state administrations to ensure the safety and security of Anganwadi workers and helpers.

''No state has reported any such incident to this ministry. However, it is the duty of state administrations to ensure safety and security of AWWs/ AWHs,'' Irani said in a written response to a question on whether her ministry has received complaints regarding violence against Anganwadi workers during the pandemic. Responding to another question, Irani said according to data on the Integrated Child Development Service- Rapid Reporting System portal, the number of tribal children having access to Anganwadi Services (erstwhile Integrated Child Development Scheme), as of December 31, 2020, was 83,91,638.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021