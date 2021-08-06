US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. probes Phoenix police use of force, treatment of protesters; Wildfire leaves historic, 'quirky' California town in smoldering ruins and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. probes Phoenix police use of force, treatment of protesters

The U.S. Justice Department has opened an investigation into whether police in Phoenix unlawfully have used deadly force, retaliated against peaceful protesters and violated the rights of homeless people in the latest such inquiry involving a major American city, officials said on Thursday. Since President Joe Biden took office in January, the department also has launched civil rights investigations into police conduct in Minneapolis https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-launch-probe-minneapolis-police-after-george-floyd-murder-report-2021-04-21 and Louisville https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-launch-review-louisville-kentucky-police-abc-news-2021-04-26, Kentucky. Those were among the U.S. cities where large 2020 protests were held after high-profile killings of Black people by police officers.

Wildfire leaves historic, 'quirky' California town in smoldering ruins

The main thoroughfare in a historic California gold-rush town was in smoldering ruins on Thursday, hours after the state's largest wildfire engulfed the hamlet of Greenville in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Fire crews were still working on Thursday to extinguish fires in Greenville, about 160 miles (260 km) north of Sacramento after the Dixie Fire roared through on the previous night.

U.S. nurses' COVID-19 grief pours out online: 'I just don't want to watch anyone else die'

Nichole Atherton couldn't take it anymore. The intensive care nurse watched helplessly last year as COVID-19 sufferers died in her Mississippi hospital - slowly, painfully, and alone. Then in July, she was again confronted with a wave of deathly ill patients, even though almost all likely could have saved themselves by getting the coronavirus vaccine.

U.S. opens safety probe into Mercedes vans used for Amazon deliveries, ambulances

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Friday it has opened a preliminary investigation into reports some 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans, configured for use as Amazon.com Inc delivery vehicles or ambulances, roll away shortly after being shifted to park. The agency said it had 11 reports of the issue after vehicles were shifted to park using the Auto-P function. NHTSA said it had reports of eight crashes and one injury related to the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500/3500/4500 vans. The agency did not disclose the total number of vehicles under investigation.

Steep obstacles for U.S. Congress effort to legalize 'Dreamer' immigrants

A battle to win a path to citizenship for "Dreamer" immigrants, following two decades of defeat, is underway in the U.S. Senate as Democrats face tough challenges on several fronts, including within their own ranks. For the millions of immigrants who were brought to the United States as children, crossing the border illegally or overstaying visas, an obscure Senate procedure is known as "budget reconciliation https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-senates-reconciliation-process-its-not-way-it-sounds-2021-06-16 " could determine their future this year.

U.S. House members amp up push to close Guantanamo Bay prison

Dozens of U.S. House of Representatives Democrats, including the leaders of the Armed Services, Foreign Affairs, and Intelligence Committees, called on President Joe Biden on Thursday to immediately close the military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Weeks before the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, which helped lead to the prison's opening, the 75 lawmakers sent a letter calling the prison's continued operation a stain on the country's reputation that undermines its ability to advocate for human rights and the rule of law.

Factbox-COVID-19 and the U.S. courts: challenges to vaccine requirements

The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States due to the Delta variant has prompted public and private employers and schools to mandate coronavirus vaccines, drawing legal challenges from civil libertarians and vaccine skeptics. Below is a selection of some key cases.

U.S. Senate to try to finish $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Saturday

The U.S. Senate, unable to finalize a $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Thursday, will try again on Saturday when it is scheduled to hold a vote on limiting debate and moving toward passage of the hard-fought legislation. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer struggled throughout the day to reach closure on a bipartisan bill that would trigger new construction projects throughout the United States to expand or refurbish roads, highways, bridges, airports, and other public works, many of them in substandard condition.

Norwegian Cruise Line urges judge to block Florida vaccine passport ban

Norwegian Cruise Line heads to federal court on Friday in a battle that pits the company's plan for returning to the seas against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's vow to oppose COVID-19 "vaccine passports." The court battle comes as big business and some government entities are responding to the rapid spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus with vaccination requirements, prompting legal challenges from vaccine skeptics and civil libertarians.

Analysis-Trump's new challenge: How to spend $90 million

Donald Trump's Save America fundraising committee has raised more than $90 million since his election defeat last year, one of the biggest hauls by any Republican group. The massive sum illustrates the former president's grip on the party but also poses a problem - Trump's war chest is so large that even if the committee were to make the $5,000 maximum donation to a Republican in every congressional election it would take decades to spend it.

