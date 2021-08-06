BJP MLA Raja Singh wants PV Sindhu as state brand ambassador
BJP MLA T Raja Singh on Friday has stirred another controversy by demanding the Telangana government to make PV Sindhu as State Brand Ambassador instead of Sania Mirza.
He said, "PV Sindhu is the first woman athlete in the country to win two medals in Olympic ganes. The Telangana government must make Sindhu as the brand ambassador of the state, instead of Sania Mirza."
He said that many athletes have brought several medals but the government is least bothered about them and doesn't even recognise and felicitate them for their achievements. (ANI)
