Left Menu

Cong appoints Ranglal Halder chief of its Andaman & Nicobar unit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 19:37 IST
Cong appoints Ranglal Halder chief of its Andaman & Nicobar unit
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Friday appointed Ranglal Halder as the president of its Andaman and Nicobar unit.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has also appointed G Bhasker the chairman, campaign committee of Andaman and Nicobar Territorial Congress Committee (TCC) with immediate effect, a party statement said.

The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing TCC president Kuldeep Rai Sharma, it said.

In another appointment, the Congress named party MP K Muraleedharan as chairman, campaign committee, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021