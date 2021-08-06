Left Menu

Ex-Telangana IPS officer Praveen Kumar to join BSP on Aug 8

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-08-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 19:37 IST
Ex-Telangana IPS officer Praveen Kumar to join BSP on Aug 8
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Aug 6 (PTI): Less than a month after taking voluntary retirement, former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar is set to take the political plunge as he decided to join the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on August 8.

At a press conference here on Friday, Telangana BSP president Manda Prabhakar said Praveen Kumar will be joining the party at a public meeting in Nalgonda.

''Praveen Kumar will be joining BSP in a meeting at Nalgonda on August 8.I request people to come attend the meeting,'' he said.

When contacted, Praveen Kumar confirmed the development.

''After 26 years of serving the motherland as an IPS officer, I have applied today for voluntary retirement to pursue my passion for social justice and equality with more vigour at my own pace.I thank you all for standing by me throughout my career,''PraveenKumarhad tweeted on July 19.

The state government has accepted his resignation from service.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021