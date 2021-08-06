Ex-Telangana IPS officer Praveen Kumar to join BSP on Aug 8

Hyderabad, Aug 6 (PTI): Less than a month after taking voluntary retirement, former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar is set to take the political plunge as he decided to join the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on August 8.

At a press conference here on Friday, Telangana BSP president Manda Prabhakar said Praveen Kumar will be joining the party at a public meeting in Nalgonda.

''Praveen Kumar will be joining BSP in a meeting at Nalgonda on August 8.I request people to come attend the meeting,'' he said.

When contacted, Praveen Kumar confirmed the development.

''After 26 years of serving the motherland as an IPS officer, I have applied today for voluntary retirement to pursue my passion for social justice and equality with more vigour at my own pace.I thank you all for standing by me throughout my career,''PraveenKumarhad tweeted on July 19.

The state government has accepted his resignation from service.

