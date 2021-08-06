Left Menu

Olympics-Biden thanks Team USA, extends White House invitation

U.S. President Joe Biden will host U.S. Olympic athletes at the White House following the Tokyo Games, he said in a video released on Friday, applauding the American competitors for coming together to represent the nation.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-08-2021 20:00 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will host U.S. Olympic athletes at the White House following the Tokyo Games, he said in a video released on Friday, applauding the American competitors for coming together to represent the nation. "You're made up of people of every background from every part of the country... Thank you for showing what we can do together as one America as one team...," he said.

"I look forward to hosting all of you at the White House when you get home." Biden's video was aired by NBC News, which is broadcasting U.S. coverage of the Games.

Closing ceremonies of the global sporting showpiece - delayed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic - take place on Sunday. Biden, who has sought to unite the country following last year's divisive presidential election and COVID-19 outbreak, did not specify when Team USA would come to Washington.

Representatives for the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. First Lady Jill Biden traveled to Tokyo to represent the United States and support U.S. competitors at an event marked by masks and empty venues.

The second biggest U.S. Olympic team ever - with 613 athletes - stands second in the Tokyo medal table with 98 medals, more than any other country.

