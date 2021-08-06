Rahul Gandhi on two-day J&K visit from Monday
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 20:10 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to Srinagar from Monday during which he will inaugurate the party's Jammu and Kashmir headquarters and meet Congress workers, sources said.
They said Gandhi is likely to reach Srinagar on August 9 and may attend the wedding of the son of J&K Congress chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir.
On August 10, he will inaugurate the headquarters of J&K unit of the Congress and address a meeting of parry workers and leaders in the union territory.
