Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi on two-day J&K visit from Monday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 20:10 IST
Rahul Gandhi on two-day J&K visit from Monday
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@INCIndia)
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to Srinagar from Monday during which he will inaugurate the party's Jammu and Kashmir headquarters and meet Congress workers, sources said.

They said Gandhi is likely to reach Srinagar on August 9 and may attend the wedding of the son of J&K Congress chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir.

On August 10, he will inaugurate the headquarters of J&K unit of the Congress and address a meeting of parry workers and leaders in the union territory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021